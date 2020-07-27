MHP Investigating accident that left one deputy dead, another injured

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an accident at a safety checkpoint Saturday night that claimed the life of a sheriff’s deputy and injured another officer.

It was around 9:49 Saturday night when Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Pickle was struck by a vehicle as he was manning a safety checkpoint at Hamilton Road and Seely Road.

Pickle was taken to NMMC where he died from his injuries. Deputy Zack Wilbanks was also struck by the car. He was taken to NMMC where he is recovering.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal accident. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Early indications show it could have been an accident. No one was taken into custody and no charges have been filed so far.