MHP releases more details about deadly ATV crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol released more information about a deadly ATV crash in Montgomery County.

The accident happened Monday night on Stafford Wells Road.

Troopers said Winona Police Officer Patrick Mitchell pulled over the driver of the ATV, 51-year-old David Nix, and then there was a brief pursuit.

MHP is still investigating how the four-wheeler and police car collided.

Nix died as a result of the crash.

Winona Mayor Aaron Dees said Mitchell was asked to take a few days off after the incident but was not placed on leave as the investigation continues.

