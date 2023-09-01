MHP releases more details about deadly ATV crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol released more information about a deadly ATV crash in Montgomery County.
The accident happened Monday night on Stafford Wells Road.
Troopers said Winona Police Officer Patrick Mitchell pulled over the driver of the ATV, 51-year-old David Nix, and then there was a brief pursuit.
MHP is still investigating how the four-wheeler and police car collided.
Nix died as a result of the crash.
Winona Mayor Aaron Dees said Mitchell was asked to take a few days off after the incident but was not placed on leave as the investigation continues.
