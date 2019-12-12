MHP Trooper found not guilty on assault charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Mississippi Highway Patrolman charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and malicious mischief is found not guilty on the assault charge.

Trooper Devodrick Sims was accused of grabbing a woman and punching a windshield last month, according to investigators.

- Advertisement -

The incident happened at the Lehmberg Cove Apartments in Columbus on November 11th.

Sims is assigned to Troop G in Starkville.

Thursday in Columbus Municipal court Sims was found not guilty on the simple assault charge.

City Spokesman Joe Dillon says Sims was found guilty of the Malicious Mischief charge, which is a misdemeanor.

Sims was fined $412 and will have to pay to replace the broken windshield.