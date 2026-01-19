Michael Hawley pled guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) 46 year old Michael Wayne Hawley of Corinth, pled guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter.

Circuit Court Judge Michael P. Mills, Jr. accepted the plea, and sentenced Hawley to serve 15 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

When he is released, Hawley will be required to complete five years of post-release supervision.

The charge resulted from an investigation by the Corinth Police Department into a fatal vehicular crash on April 25, 2024, on Highway 72 near Galyean Road.

William Pady’s vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Hawley and was unresponsive at the scene.

Pady was later pronounced deceased at Magnolia Regional Health Center.

The investigation included witness statements, surveillance video, vehicle data, and an accident reconstruction conducted by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The evidence showed that Hawley was driving recklessly, including traveling at speeds of up to 103 miles per hour.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Jason D. Herring and Assistant District Attorneys Kyle Robbins and Clay Cummings on behalf of the State of Mississippi.

