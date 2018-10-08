Michael Moves Into The Gulf; Feeling Like Fall Later This Week.

MICHAEL: Tropical Storm Michael will move into the southern Gulf later today. Michael will be moving into conditions favorable for further development, and will likely become a hurricane later today or tomorrow. Michael will take a northeast turn prior to landfall, as an upper level trough pushes through the southeast. Right now, it appears the Florida panhandle is the most likely area for landfall to occur, but this forecast could change so keep checking the forecast for future updates.

TODAY: Hot and mostly sunny. High pressure continues to bake the area to start our week. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. An isolated downpour is possible today, but that will be the exception, not the rule. Chance of rain around 10%. A bit breezy today. Winds out of the southeast at 7-15 mph gusting as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear and mild overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: A few more clouds ahead of a cold front moving in from the northwest. An couple of isolated downpours will be possible through the day, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain around 20%. A bit breezy at times. Winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Variably cloudy overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: The cold front pushes through our area Wednesday, bringing with it numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s, with a chance of rain around 60%. Temperatures dip into the 60s overnight.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Models have been a bit inconsistent with exactly how cool things get to end this week and start next week, and how long the cool-down lasts, but we do know things will feel like fall Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Other than a lingering shower or two Thursday, we are mainly dry for the second half of the week. We’re currently forecasting temperatures to stay in the 70s through Sunday, but this could change some as we get closer to the weekend. Check back for updates as we fine tune things over the next few days. Some models suggest a reinforcing cold front Sunday, and so we’ve introduced a 20% chance of rain to kick off next week, but again, this is something that may need to be adjusted as we get closer to the weekend.