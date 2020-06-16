Better Together: Mid Morning with Aundrea airing panel with police and lawmakers

Direct. Open and honest.

That’s the conversation you can be part of Wednesday at 9 a.m. on MidMorning with Aundrea.

WCBI’s Aundrea Self sat down with Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton, Starkville Assistant Chief Henry Stewart and state Representatives Kabir Karriem – District 41 and Cheikh Taylor – House District 38 to talk about race, how we see each other, how we treat each other, and how we can do better together.

In part one of the conversation, the panel talked about policing, trust and turning protests into policy.

That’s Mid Morning with Aundrea airing at 9:00 a.m. On WCBI-TV.