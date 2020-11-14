Mild Saturday, Cooler Sunday

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy with areas of showers. Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. Turning sunny by the late morning and continuing into the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Colder lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: The storm track will remain well north of our region and that means plenty of sunshine all week long. Highs mainly in the 60s with lows in the 30s to low 40s.

