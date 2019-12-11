Mild & Sunny Today, Showers by Friday

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSINGS IN THE AREA

TODAY: Look for abundant sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. There will be a few slick spots on bridges through 9 a.m. in the area. Sunshine and climbing temperatures will take care of any slick spots quickly, meaning while travel should still be overall fair in the morning hours, it will be perfect just a few hours after sunrise. Wind remains out of the north 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: With a mostly clear sky and calming winds, temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. An isolated bout of patchy fog can’t be ruled out, but is overall unlikely.

THURSDAY: Highs climb into the middle 50s with increasing clouds. A shower is possible late Thursday into Thursday Night. Lows drop into the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers are anticipated, mainly east of US-45, but can’t be ruled out area-wide. Look for a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 50s. Lows drop into the middle 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend with increasing clouds by Sunday Night. Look for highs in the 50s and even low 60s. Lows at night fall into the 40s.

MONDAY: Ahead of a passing cold front, rain and storms are anticipated Monday into Monday Night. The threat for strong storms will be monitored, and can’t be ruled out at this point. Look for highs in the 60s, with lows Monday Night falling into the 40s and even 30s if the front passes through earlier.

TUESDAY: Behind the front, a few showers are possible with highs in the 40s.

