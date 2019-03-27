WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures are expected to dip into the low 40s but there may be a few cooler spots.

THURSDAY: Another mostly sunny day is on tap along with milder highs in the low to mid 70s. Southerly winds develop between 5 and 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few more clouds return to the region but conditions will be uneventful. Lows should be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy and mild weather holds on. Look for highs in the mid 70s. Lows Friday night should only be in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies take hold but mild 70s continue. Showers and storms are possible with the highest odds coming during the afternoon and evening with an approaching cold front. On the plus side, the setup still looks quite unfavorable for organized severe weather. That’s always a positive this time of year. Lows in the 40s return Saturday night in the wake of the cold front.

SUNDAY: A few lingering showers are possible during the first part of the day in addition to some cloud cover. Brighter conditions develop as the day wears on. Unseasonably cool highs in the upper 50s may be the best we can do.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure moves back in and that means more sunshine and pleasant conditions across the region. A few more nights in the 30s are possible early on but a gradual moderating trend will occur through the middle of the week. Highs in the 70s may return as early as Wednesday.

