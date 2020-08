Columbus, MISS. (WCBI) – You may notice the traffic cones and signs look a little different on Military Road.

The traffic pattern on the Highway 82 exit and on ramp, at Military Road, in Columbus has temporarily changed.

City Spokesman Joe Dillon says the change is to allow workers to complete the roundabout.

The current traffic pattern will not be permanent.

Most of the construction work is being done at night.