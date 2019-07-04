Millport community organization honors soldiers

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – A local community organization used the 4th of July holiday to honor the men and women who serve.

The Halos in Millport are hosting their annual fireworks show at the town’s walking park Thursday night.

As part of the festivities, they have built a memory wall that will have the names of people in the community who are serving or have served in the military.

Almost 200 names have been submitted. The wall will be illuminated during the fireworks show.

“That’s what this is about it’s about our freedom and we love our community and all the people in it even from around surrounding areas and we want to honor them those people that have fought wars and done things so that we can have a day like today.”

The event also features entertainment, food, and a most patriotic costume contest.