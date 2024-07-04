Miss Mississippi Volunteer contestants spend day serving others

The young ladies spent time listening to the stories of the lunchtime crowd at the area's only homeless shelter

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – As Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer, Rebekah Wallace has spent the past year talking with students across the state. On this Independence Day morning, Wallace was visiting with the lunchtime crowd at Tupelo’s Salvation Army.

“That’s something I have always had a love for and a heart for growing up, is volunteering,” Wallace said.

The Miss Volunteer Organization’s national partner is the Salvation Army, so Wallace, along with contestants from across the state, decorated the tables, made snow cones, and served hot dogs and hamburgers to the lunchtime crowd. For many of the young ladies, it was a chance to sit and listen as people shared their stories.

“You can do a whole lot of things but it is a lot more about how you make them feel, bringing encouragement, breathing life into these individuals, and knowing that they are so valued, that ‘s really the whole mission behind us being here,” said Lauryl Joyner, Miss Southern Miss Volunteer.

“You can donate food, time, and money, but if you don’t make them feel loved, your heart isn’t truly in it so just being here is so important and to give them something fun on this national holiday,” said Josie Nasekos, Miss Clinton Volunteer.

Nasekos was able to encourage the entire lunchtime crowd.

“I want you to know you guys are so loved and there’s so many people so glad you guys are here, you are still trying and pushing, want to say, not to give up,” Nasekos said.

“The main thing I was excited about this pageant system is the young ladies, having a good time with them, being able to volunteer everyone having a smile, good time, has been so rewarding,” said Madison Smith, Miss Metro Jackson Volunteer.

“I love we came here, last year we did a tour of Tupelo and that was awesome, but getting out and seeing the community with something like this is so amazing,” said Landry Payne, Miss Neshoba County Volunteer.

“When I was dealing with anxiety just having someone to listen to me, not always giving me advice, was a great way to get everything off my chest so if I am that person for these people here then I am more than happy to sit here for three hours if that’s what’s needed,” said Mary Mac Parnell, Miss Oxford Volunteer.

For all contestants Independence Day is busy. They also have rehearsals and competitions, but the young ladies say serving others at the Salvation Army was the highlight of their day. It is one reason the Miss Volunteer America organization is a pageant with a purpose.

The second group of contestants will help Friday at the Salvation Army. For a schedule and how to watch the pageant online, go to missmississippivolunteer.com

