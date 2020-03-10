Mississippi could have 2 medical marijuana items on ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi already has one medical marijuana proposal on the ballot this November.

The state House voted Tuesday to put a second one there.

Critics say having two similar things could split the vote and kill both proposals.

More than 200,000 people signed petitions to get Initiative 65 on the ballot.

It would allow prescription of up to 5 ounces of marijuana a month for someone with a debilitating condition.

The alternative says only terminally ill people would be allowed to smoke marijuana that is prescribed. The alternative plan will go on the ballot if the Senate also approves it.

