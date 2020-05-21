Mississippi Agricultural Producers Are Now Able To Apply For Financial Assistance

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Farmers and ranchers impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for financial assistance.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is providing $19 billion in relief money to agricultural producers in the state.

A commodity must have suffered at least a 5 percent price decline, or faced losses due to market supply chain disruptions.

Eligible commodities include livestock, dairy, fruits, and vegetables, just to name a few.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin accepting applications on May 26th at Farm Service Agency offices.

Click here to find more information on the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.