Alabama voters flood the polls, across state lines… not so much

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – It’s election day in the twin states and all day voters have been flooding the polls… at least on one side of the state line.

“We’re doing about 100 an hour which is a pretty good turnout for us,” said Pickens County Poll inspector Charles Davis.

- Advertisement -

Alabamians flooded the polls Tuesday to take a step toward selecting their next governor, along with filling several local positions.

“For Pickens County it’s really time for a change. It’s time for some new things to take place to help us out with our school. It’s time for a change and for some new people to come in and give them a shot at what they can provide for the county,” said Davis.

Pickens County Poll inspector Charles Davis said since the polls opened at 7am an in-flux of voters has the voting numbers on the rise.

“The turnout will be approximately 35-40 % if it holds up like it’s going now,” said Davis.

Pickens County voter Don Strickland says he’s never seen this many people show up to cast a ballot in a Mid-term Primary Election.

“It’s important for everyone to. If you don’t do it you lose your rights. That’s the reason we have these things to find out who the people want,” said Stricklandd.

Though Alabama voter turnout is up, once you cross the state line into Mississippi, things are a little different.

“The 2018 primary election here has been very very low. We have had only probably about, I’d say give or take five percent to one percent voters,” said Noxubee County Circuit Court Clerk Freda Phillips.

Phillips says turnout is always low when there are no familiar faces on the ballot.

“This election here is a United States election race it’s not a local race. Sometimes you may not hear as much about the United States race as you would about a local race,”said Phillips.

“This is just setting the stage for the race in the fall where each party gets their candidate that they want, It is important today to choose the right candidate whether it’s republican or democrat,” said Davis.

If you haven’t had a chance to get out and vote yet, you still have a little time left to do so, polls will be closing at 7pm.