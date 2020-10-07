Mississippi colleges change spring schedule due to COVID-19

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It was the Spring Break that never ended.

Last school year, when students left, most of them didn’t return to class for the remainder of the semester.

Now, colleges across the country, are trying to stop that from happening again.

Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and The W have all opted to cancel their spring breaks entirely.

All three facilities took a similar stance.

They say the break has been canceled in order to complete the semester as quickly as possible.

This decision will also help limit risks associated with traveling.

Classes will end on April 19th for MSU, as for The W and Ole Miss, classes will end on April 23rd.