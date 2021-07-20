Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, in Mississippi, continues to climb.

Numbers released by the state department of health show 419 patients with the virus are being treated in hospitals.

- Advertisement -

That’s nearly 100 more than was reported Monday, July 19th, and the highest number since March first.

138 people are in I.C.U.

573 new cases were reported today in the state. That’s lower than the three-day average from this past weekend.

25-39 year-olds have the highest number of cases for any age group.

The health department’s website shows only eight percent of cases that have been studied required hospitalization.