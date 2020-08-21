Mississippi COVID-19 numbers continue to decline

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of people in Mississippi hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms continues to decline.

State health officials are reporting 874 new cases and 24 deaths.

One thousand 25 people remain hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and 276 patients are in I.C.U.

Both of those numbers are down from yesterday.

18-29-year-olds continue to have the most cases of any age group.

Lee County is reporting the most new cases with 31. Pontotoc has 28, Lowndes has 25, Oktibbeha has 19, and Monroe is reporting 12 new cases.