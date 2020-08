The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 735 new cases of COVID-19 with 14 new deaths.

There are 24 new cases among long term care facilities within the state.

The total number of cases is 82,029 with more than 2,427 deaths.

It’s presumed that 62,707 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.