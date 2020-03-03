Mississippi Economic Council makes stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Economic Council Tour continued to make its way through the state and Tuesday’s stop was right here in Columbus.

Organizations and community leaders came together to develop ways to build a bigger and brighter Mississippi.

The council focused on the strategies to target workforce development and training, education equality, and growth in the economy.

Attendees were asked to pitch their opinions of how others view the state of Mississippi and how they can work to build our image.