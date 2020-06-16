Mississippi educators will not receive a pay raise this year

Senate Bill 20-01 would give a raise of more than $1,000 over the next three years for starting salaries. And $1,000 would be given to teachers thereafter.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A bill that would increase pay for public school teachers has died.

Senate Bill 2001 would give a raise of more than $1,000 over the next three years for starting salaries. And $1,000 would be given to teachers thereafter.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers were concerned about the state’s budget.

“As a school teacher, I’ve been in education for 26 years and it still amazes me how our legislators don’t feel like we’re worthy. We have been here time and time again but the results seem to stay the same,” said Amory Middle School Julia Foster.

Foster was saddened after learning she won’t be getting a pay increase this year.

After months of waiting, she and other educators have been put in a place of uncertainty.

“Summertime is usually a time for us to rejuvenate, reevaluate, and reset trying to get ready for the upcoming school year. With the way things ended,so many things are up in the air,” said Foster.

Lowndes County School District Superintendent, Sam Allison said this decision could affect school budgets too.

“We’re looking at 10% budget cuts. We’re hoping that’s not the case but kind of what we’ve been told that we could possibly expect. I know right now they’re working on that budget process to give us those numbers,” said Allison.

Allison and Foster were concerned if the average salary for Mississippi teachers would be enough to keep them here.

“We’re just not a 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. job, we take papers home, we bring students home. We already know we’re facing a teacher shortage and it’s because they can go across state lines to Alabama, to Georgia, to Tennessee and get more pay,” said Foster.

“As the economy continues to grow, I don’t know if that’ll be next year or the year after next, but I believe the focus of teacher pay will come back to that,” said Allison.

With the recent changes, he hoped his team knew how much they’re appreciated.

” I think with teachers they’re a special group. I’m sure they would’ve loved the increase but many of them are so dedicated and so I think they’re understanding and they’re going to do such a great job either ways,” said Allison.

Allison said his administration will continue to follow teacher pay developments at the state Capitol.