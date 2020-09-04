Mississippi farmers are seeing a decrease in cotton crops

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Although there isn’t as much as in year’s past, Mississippi’s cotton crop is looking good.

Farmers around the state planted about 520,00 acres of cotton. That’s down about 26% from last year’s numbers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports 65 percent of the state’s crop is in at least good condition.

Mississippi State Extension Service Agents say northeastern Mississippi saw excessive rainfall and it is impacting the growth of cotton here.

Rain and the financial markets caused farmers to plant less cotton this year.

December futures are about 65 cents a pound, about the same as last year.

One reason is because most cotton products are discretionary, such as clothing, and consumers started spending less during the COVID-19 pandemic.