MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Gaming Commission says you must wear a mask to place a bet.

Casinos must require employees and guests to have a face covering.

The commission is allowing casinos to increase capacity to 75 percent.

State regulated casinos shut down for about a month last year when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Restrictions have been in place since the reopening in May.

The coastal casinos also took a hit from closing during hurricane season.