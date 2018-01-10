Mississippi Goes Through Peak Flu Season

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – In the past few weeks, Mississippi has been riddle with the flu.

When you compare the last two weeks of 2017 and 2016, flu cases across the state roughly tripled.

Compared to the rest of the country, Mississippi’s last week of 2017 saw over twice the rate of flu related illnesses.

Although this season’s vaccine effectiveness was low, it was similar to last season’s, sitting at 32%.

The Department of Health also noted a sharp increase in flu cases within nursing homes, with over half of the cases popping up in the last two weeks of the year.