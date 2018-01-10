Mississippi Goes Through Peak Flu Season

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – In the past few weeks, Mississippi has been riddle with the flu.

When you compare the last two weeks of 2017 and 2016, flu cases across the state roughly tripled.

Compared to the rest of the country, Mississippi’s last week of 2017 saw over twice the rate of flu related illnesses.

Although this season’s vaccine effectiveness was low, it was similar to last season’s, sitting at 32%.

The Department of Health also noted a sharp increase in flu cases within nursing homes, with over half of the cases popping up in the last two weeks of the year.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Winter Weather Potential Friday
13 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Warm Thursday, Winter Weather Possible Friday
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mississippi State Baseball Fan Day, Cowbell Yell Dates Made Official
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wintry Weather Possible Friday
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup