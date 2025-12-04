Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves outlines goals for upcoming legislative session
School choice, more focus on helping those with mental health issues and economic development are top goals for Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The first week of December, the historic Governor’s Mansion is always decorated for Christmas and ready to welcome visitors. But there is also business to take care of, such as planning for the upcoming legislative session.
Topping Governor Tate Reeves’ list are school choice and expanded childcare options for working Mississippians.
“We know that is something, particularly for single moms, single parents, which we have a lot, but the fact is we have to give them opportunities to provide for themselves and their families and get them off of government subsidies, and we are trying to find ways to do that,” Gov. Reeves said.
The Governor also expects mental health to be a hot topic.
“We just announced a mental health app for children, to try and help them have an outlet. We also know we have too many people in Mississippi suffering from mental health issues in our county jails. How can we get them out of jail and treat them for their illness?” Reeves said.
Reeves also weighed in on illegal immigration and the federal operation, which started this week, called “Swamp Sweep.”
“We commend that effort; it is making sure that everyone who is in our country is here legally. I appreciate the joint effort to do that,” he said.
Governor Reeves is halfway through his second and final term. Reeves said he has some clear goals for the next two years.
“We have built tremendous momentum over the last six years. Our job over the next two years is to build so much economic momentum, it doesn’t matter who follows me, because Mississippi will continue to thrive. It is my number one goal, number one objective. It is what I enjoy doing,” Gov. Reeves said.
The governor also says keeping Mississippi’s education ranking on the upswing is an ongoing focus of his administration.
The latest national education rankings put Mississippi at 16th in the nation. That is up from 49th in 2013.