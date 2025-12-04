Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves outlines goals for upcoming legislative session

Topping Governor Tate Reeves’ list are school choice and expanded childcare options for working Mississippians.

“We know that is something, particularly for single moms, single parents, which we have a lot, but the fact is we have to give them opportunities to provide for themselves and their families and get them off of government subsidies, and we are trying to find ways to do that,” Gov. Reeves said.

The Governor also expects mental health to be a hot topic.

“We just announced a mental health app for children, to try and help them have an outlet. We also know we have too many people in Mississippi suffering from mental health issues in our county jails. How can we get them out of jail and treat them for their illness?” Reeves said.

Reeves also weighed in on illegal immigration and the federal operation, which started this week, called “Swamp Sweep.”