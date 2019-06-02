The Mississippi Governor’s School Honors Program Kicks for the 39th Year

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI.)- Sunday kicked off the start of the Mississippi Governor’s School Honors Program at the University for Women.

60 students from 30 school districts across the state were selected.

- Advertisement -

Each summer the University for Women hosts the Mississippi Governor’s School for high school scholars.

Students will live on campus for two weeks and take courses ranging from humanities, arts, science and math.

” I know a-lot of friends who have done it before and they just said it was a great experience,” said student Alden Wiygul.

Student Channing Ware is preparing for life after high school.

” I’m like really nervous,like before college, so this is like getting me a little run. So I really love that part,” said Ware.

Program director of Outreach and Innovation Melinda Lowe says that’s exactly what this program does.

” Maybe they want to know a little bit more about what college life might entail when they go off to college in a few years,” said Lowe.

Regardless of whatever course students decide to take, once the program is over, they’ll receive a college credit.

Lowe says she’s grateful for the Mississippi Governor’s School because it teaches leadership and academic excellence.

” There were programs like this back when I was growing up. I didn’t have the opportunity to go a leadership program like this,” said Lowe.

This is the 39th year for the Mississippi Governor’s School Honors Program.