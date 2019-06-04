Mississippi Governor’s School Underway At MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – 60 Mississippi high school scholars are on the MUW campus.

The 38th annual Mississippi Governor’s School residential honors program kicked off this week.

Students from 30 school districts across the state are participating.

The two-week collegiate experience blends cultural, academic social and recreational opportunities.

Organizers say the goal is to challenge and expose the teens to new ideas and experiences.

“They have been getting into their classes. Now, they have been learning new things like podcasting, mock trials. In some of the classes they are also learning to make musical instruments from plants, and so far it’s been good,” said Mississippi Governor’s School Assistant Director Sean Walters.

Governor’s School wraps up June 15th.