Mississippi Grad defies odds, walks across stage

OXFORD, Miss (WCBI) – Many parents dream of the day when their child walks across the stage and receives that college diploma. But it almost didn’t happen for one Mississippi Student.

During his freshman year, Seth Dickinson suffered a stroke that left him in a coma.

He woke up nine days later unable to speak, or move. The doctor’s diagnosis was dreadful to say the least. He wouldn’t be able to graduate college and might never walk again.

But Seth didn’t accept that diagnosis.

This weekend, he delivered the address at the honors college, walked across the stage and got his degree!

It took three years of hard work, and one encouraging administrator who was there when Seth came out of the coma, and visited him throughout his recovery.