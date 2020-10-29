Mississippi Gulf Coast gets hit by Hurricane Zeta

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST (WCBI) – By the time Hurricane Zeta got to Mississippi, it was a Category 2 storm. Wind gusts were as high as 104 miles per hour in some areas on the Coast.

The storm moved fast, bringing wind damage and a powerful storm surge.

This is the lower level of the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi. Water filled the entire floor, swamping vehicles.

Highway 90 was covered in sand, trees, and debris from nearby buildings.

An Alabama man drowned near the Broadwater Marina. He called for help but apparently left his vehicle before first responders could reach him.

More than 200,000 homes are still without power. MEMA, along with Governor Tate Reeves, toured the damaged areas.

President Trump approved Governor Reeves’ request for a pre-landfall disaster declaration for the coastal counties.