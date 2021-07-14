Mississippi has highest single day COVID-19 cases since March

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi has the highest single day of new cases of COVID-19 since March.

The state department of health is reporting 641 new cases today. The report also shows 5 deaths from coronavirus.

The surge is happening as health leaders continue to warn about the Delta variant and encourage Mississippians to get vaccinated.

Right now the state has the lowest vaccination rate in the country with 31-percent of the population fully vaccinated.

State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says he expects the case numbers to go even higher.

“We’re seeing a ton of outbreaks, we’re seeing outbreaks in churches and funerals and weddings, and it’s all Delta, all the cases we’re seeing right now our delta and it’s extremely contagious, just reinforces how important it is to get the vaccine right now if you’re eligible, anybody 12 and older are eligible the vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they work against the Delta Barian, you know probably nothing new, but y’all. Be careful, it’s going to be a rough few weeks,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Dobbs told WCBI Tuesday that the state health department is recommending unvaccinated children wear a mask when schools go back in session next month.