Mississippi has highest single day COVID-19 cases since March

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
7

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi has the highest single day of new cases of COVID-19 since March.

The state department of health is reporting 641 new cases today. The report also shows 5 deaths from coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

The surge is happening as health leaders continue to warn about the Delta variant and encourage Mississippians to get vaccinated.

Right now the state has the lowest vaccination rate in the country with 31-percent of the population fully vaccinated.

State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says he expects the case numbers to go even higher.

“We’re seeing a ton of outbreaks, we’re seeing outbreaks in churches and funerals and weddings, and it’s all Delta, all the cases we’re seeing right now our delta and it’s extremely contagious, just reinforces how important it is to get the vaccine right now if you’re eligible, anybody 12 and older are eligible the vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they work against the Delta Barian, you know probably nothing new, but y’all. Be careful, it’s going to be a rough few weeks,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Dobbs told WCBI Tuesday that the state health department is recommending unvaccinated children wear a mask when schools go back in session next month.

Previous articleMonroe County hosting a no appointment needed pop-up vaccine clinic
Next articleSupply Chain Struggles in Mississippi
mm
Aundrea Self
http://www.wcbi.com
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.