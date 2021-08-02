Mississippi has nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases over a three day period

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi has nearly 5,000 thousand new COVID-19 cases.

The three-day total from the weekend was released today by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

An average for the weekend numbers is 1,663 positive tests a day.

13 people also died.

You can also see the state’s totals on your screen.

Mississippi has the second-lowest full vaccination rate in the country at 34.5 percent, according to the Mayo Clinic’s vaccine tracker.

Right now, there are 224 people with COVID and in an ICU across the state.

In the Golden Triangle, there are no ICU beds available. There are three in Tupelo.

Of course, not all of those patients have the virus but there are bed limitations.

Health leaders say more than 317,000 people are presumed recovered from the virus.