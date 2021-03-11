Mississippi high school graduation rates surpass national average

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – There will be a few more graduation caps tossed into the air this year according to one recent study.

Mississippi high school students have achieved a record-breaking graduation rate of 87.7% for the 2019-2020 school year.

This score surpasses the most recent national average of 85%.

More diplomas mean fewer drop-outs. The drop-out rate fell to a historic low of 8.8%.

High school students will also have the opportunity to earn an endorsement with their high school diploma.

This means starting Freshman year, students can choose whether or not they want to work towards a traditional diploma or pursue additional career tech classes.

Students who earn an academic or distinguished academic diploma endorsement from a public high school automatically qualify for admission into any of the state’s public universities.