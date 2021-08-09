Mississippi Highway Patrol cruisers voted one of the best in the nation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Highway Patrol cruisers are calendar ready for the year 2022.

Each year the American Association of State Troopers holds a competition for the top 13 agency cruisers in the country.

Well, MHP placed 10th, receiving over 11,000 votes from Facebook users from July 20th through August 3rd.

Trooper John Harris’ Dodge Charger photographed at scenic Red Bluff Canyon in Marion County will be featured in America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar next year.

Back in May, Trooper Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Madison County.

MHP thanks the support of the voters and appreciates the opportunity to honor their fallen trooper.

The calendars go on sale in September.

All proceeds provide benefits to troopers across the country.