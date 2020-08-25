Mississippi hospitals continue to see a decline in hospital patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reports a high number of deaths today but other key areas are dropping.
801 new coronavirus cases were reported today, along with 67 deaths.
Five of those fatalities occurred in Lowndes County.
Health officials say there are 903 people in hospitals across the state with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms.
237 patients are in I.C.U.
MSDH report 13 point six percent of people that test positive for COVID-19 require hospitalization.
In our region, Alcorn County is reporting the most new cases with 39.
Lafayette and Prentiss Counties have 24, Pontotoc has 20, Tishomingo 17, and Oktibbeha 15.