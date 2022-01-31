Mississippi hospitals need more nurses to fill multiple vacancies

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi hospitals have faced all sorts of shortages during the COVID Pandemic, but this could be the worst.

The state’s hospitals need more nurses.

According to a report in the Clarion Ledger, there are nearly 3,000 registered nurse vacancies statewide.

And that is straining hospital staff already stressed under the pressure of the continuing pandemic.

Earlier this month, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, alone, was reporting 360 open nursing positions.

Hospital leaders say there are a variety of reasons for the mass exodus of R-Ns, but some are leaving for travel nursing positions that offer significantly higher pay.

Others are leaving to join clinics or private practices, while some are leaving the profession altogether because they’re mentally and physically exhausted.

And those departures are putting more strain on the staff left behind, adding to the mental and physical exhaustion of the nurses still on the job.