Mississippi Lawmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The first Mississippi lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19.

WJTV reports District 70 Representative Bo Brown confirmed the diagnosis.

The Democrat represents portions of Hinds County in the Jackson area.

Brown is unsure how he contracted the virus. When he began to feel weak, he went to the doctor and got tested. He is following doctors orders while recovering.

Two staffers in the state Capitol also tested positive for COVID-19, just before lawmakers returned for the most recent session.

The legislature is in recess.