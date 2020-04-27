Mississippi lawmakers set date to return to state capitol

Mississippi lawmakers have a date set on when to return to the state Capitol.

The legislature will reconvene on May 18.

For the first time in the state’s 202-year history, the legislative session was suspended due to COVID-19.

A big concern for legislators will be the impact the coronavirus has had on the state’s budget.

The next budget year begins on July 1.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn made the decision to suspend the session back in March.

They also made the decision on when to return to the Capitol.