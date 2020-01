JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation makes its first transfer to the state — and it’s a big one.

Last week, the MLC transferred $7.6 million into the Lottery Proceeds Fund.

That money will go towards improving roads throughout the state.

The lottery has brought in more than $80 million since it began eight weeks ago.

Players have claimed more than $44 million so far.

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are expected to go on sale at the end of the month..