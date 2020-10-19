Mississippi Lottery pays off for drivers across state

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Lottery continues to pay off for drivers across the state.

Eight point two million dollars went to the Mississippi State Treasury in September.

That money is from net proceeds from the games.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation made the announcement today.

So far, 26 point five million dollars have been brought in from the lottery.

The money is earmarked for road projects throughout the state.

Net proceeds up to 80 million will go to the state highway fund.

The money will go to the state’s education system once profits are above 80 million.