Mississippi National Guard headed to the nation’s capital

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi National Guard is sending troops to the nation’s capital for Inauguration Day security support.
Task Force Mississippi will provide strategic support to law enforcement.
Local agencies are in charge of security but the Mississippi National Guard will be there to assist when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn-in next week.
In a press release, a spokesperson says the name of activated units, the number of troops, and departure locations will not be released at this time.
The national guard will continue its mission with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.