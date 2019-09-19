Mississippi native killed in Josh Turner tour bus crash

SHANDON, Ca. (WCBI-) The sound engineer for the country and gospel singer Josh Turner, and a Bruce native is killed in a crash in California.
David Turner is the man California investigators identified was killed after the tour bus crashed. Turner is also a University of Mississippi graduate.
Seven others were also injured in the accident.
California fire crews say the tour bus left the Vina Robles Amphitheater after a Josh Turner concert Wednesday night.
Josh Turner was not on that bus.
The bus left the roadway and went down a 50 foot cliff, according to California troopers.
Turner has cancelled the remaining shows this month/