Mississippi reports its tenth pediatric COVID-related death on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi marks another grim milestone in the COVID pandemic. The state reports its tenth pediatric COVID-related death on Wednesday.

The State Department of Health has not released the location or age of the patient. Only that they were under the age of 18.

State Health Officer, Doctor Thomas Dobbs took to Youtube today to give an update on the state’s challenges with COVID.

On the upside – case numbers are trending down; although 6 thousand 596 cases were reported today. Total deaths are also declining.

And there is no shortage of testing availability – most health departments have open appointment times.

On the downside – the health department is recommending no longer using 2 monoclonal antibody treatments. They are proving ineffective against Omicron, which is responsible for practically all new infections.

And hospitals are once again being pushed to their limits.

“But there is considerable stress on our health systems, and we continue to see very severe stresses on our ICU spaces. We are at negative bed capacity at present in the State of Mississippi,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Dobbs says vaccine boosters are 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations.

The department of health is also recommending a fourth vaccine dose for people with compromised immune systems.