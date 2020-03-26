Mississippi sees increase in unemployment claims amid virus

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi is seeing a sharp increase in claims for temporary unemployment benefits as people seek help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal figures released Thursday show that for the week of March 21, Mississippi saw a 486% increase in applications for benefits compared to the previous week.

Other states are seeing large increases, too.

The state Health Department said Thursday that Mississippi has more than 480 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Testing remains limited, so most people now spreading the virus may not know they’ve been infected.

