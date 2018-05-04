Mississippi Senator points finger at lawmakers for funding issues

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Mississippi State Senator has some harsh words for some of his colleagues, when it comes to finding a solution for funding road and bridge repairs.

Senator Hob Bryan puts the blame at legislative leaders’ feet for not coming up with a workable plan for road and bridge repair during the most recent session.

Bryan says leaders are more concerned with cutting taxes, then they are with finding a way to pay for over due maintenance on the state’s roads.

“It is a monumental failure of the legislature that they can’t figure out a way to maintain our existing roads. Our state highway system is worth 20 to 25 billion dollars. There’s no individual, no company, no group of people who would let a 25 billion dollar asset deteriorate simply for failure to maintain it. That’s not good government. That’s not being fiscally prudent. That’s being dumb,” said Sen. Bryan.

Governor Phil Bryant has said he will call a special session if lawmakers can agree on a funding plan.