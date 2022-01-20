Mississippi State Board of Education re-introducing hybrid learning option

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – High rates of COVID infection have the Mississippi State Board of Education re-introducing a learning option.

The Board voted today to temporarily allow school districts to use hybrid scheduling to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The option will be available until March 11th.

Hybrid learning allows students to come to school part of the week and work virtually from home for the rest of the week.

It limits the number of students on campuses by dividing the student body and having half of the students in the building the first part of the week and the other half attending the second part of the week.

That helps schools better maintain social distancing and keep up with sanitizing classrooms and equipment.

The Board will review Department of Health data to decide whether to extend the hybrid option beyond March 11th.