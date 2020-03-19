Mississippi State Board of Education suspend assessments, accountability, waive missed school days

Mississippi students will not take any federal or state assessments for the 2019-20 school year.

The Mississippi State Board of Education also voted Thursday to submit a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education for exemption of those federal requirements.

As a result of the suspension of federal and state assessments, districts will retain the accountability grade for the 2020-21 school year that they received in the 2019-20 school year.

SBE also affirmed Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order to close schools statewide through Apil 17 in an effort to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

SBE also voted to allow school districts to forego the requirement of a 180-day school year per state law for school closure due to COVID-19.

The school board encouraged local school districts to continue learning opportunities for students during the time.

The Mississippi Department of Education issued guidance to school districts who want to implement distance learning.

MDE has partnered with Mississippi Public Broadcasting to provide online learning opportunities for students. However, not all districts have the technology to fully and equitably conduct online learning. MED will release additional guidance for districts in the coming days.

Some school districts have offered take-home packets of work for students and parents.

MDE will submit a waiver to ED regarding suspension of assessments and accountability for the 2019-20 school year. The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) is providing needed national leadership by working with ED on state waivers.

The MDE will send guidance to districts on how to submit information on missed days.

Lawmakers passed legislation to authorize districts to pay all certified and non-certified staff during school closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Districts will continue to receive their monthly MAEP allocations.