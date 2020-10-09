Mississippi State Medical Association Doctors say COVID-19 return is imminent

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Doctors with the Mississippi State Medical Association say a coronavirus resurgence is imminent.

In a public zoom meeting today, Dr. Thomas Dobbs warns the public to prepare for a rise in COVID-19 case numbers.

Dobbs says the state could see a restriction on elective surgeries in the near future.

Wearing a mask and social distancing is still the best defense against the virus according to doctors at today’s meeting.

Dobbs says he’s disappointed that masks will not be required at the State Fair.

“Let me ask this question, is anyone going to be surprised when we see a resurgence in Coronavirus… You know, this is an all armed forces response,” said Dr. Dobbs. “We don’t fight a war just with the Navy, We don’t fight a war just with the army… We fight it with Army, then Navy, then Marines, then Airforce. But the masks are the Army and distancing is the Navy, We’ve got to use all these things together…”

Dobbs also says that people should plan on a mellow Halloween with limited interaction with people not within your immediate family.