Mississippi’s largest hospital has no room for critical care patients

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The state’s largest hospital has no room for critical care patients.

In fact, 31 people have been admitted to the Jackson hospital – but have no place to go.

All adult ICU beds are full. All medical and surgical beds are full at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

In fact, Dr. Louann Woodward, Vice Chancellor for U-M-M-C says the number of hospitalized COVID patients in Mississippi is at a new high.

And, Woodward says the medical resources including nurses and therapists and beds are limited.

She says the staff is exhausted from the surge of seriously ill patients.