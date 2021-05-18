Mississippi’s Office for Homeland Security ready and willing to continue helping Columbus end violent crime

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday afternoon, Lora Hunter, the Executive Director for Mississippi’s Office for Homeland Security, came to speak with the Rotary Club of Columbus about their ongoing efforts to keep the state safe.

Her visit comes one day after the town hall meeting hosted by the Columbus Crime Prevention Task Force to help them create a comprehensive picture of the issues facing the city.

And that will help Homeland Security determine what kind of and how much help they can offer.

"We're going to reach out to them to have another meeting and we will sit down and say, 'Okay, these are our needs, how can you help us?'"@MS_Homeland_Sec ready and willing to continue helping Columbus end violent crime. Story: https://t.co/eswr2R30ls pic.twitter.com/SF007e0FUC — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) May 19, 2021

“We want to be a part of the solution,” Hunter said. “We’re ready and willing.”

Back in March, Hunter was part of the team that sat down with Columbus Police and members of the Crime Prevention Task Force to develop a plan on addressing the rising crime rate.

“We discussed the status of affairs in Columbus and what can Homeland Security do to promote public safety within this community and help support city officials and law enforcement,” she said.

Hunter says they offered the full array of training and funding available through Homeland Security to aid Columbus Police.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says that meeting led them to develop a three-pronged plan that involves incorporating that training and applying for those grants.

Since then, the Crime Prevention Task Force has been putting together a report on crime in the city.

“We’ve been compiling data and information on the types of crime we’ve been having, what time of night or day they’ve been happening,” Chief Shelton said.

Once the task force has compiled their report, Chief Shelton says they will meet with Homeland Security again to discuss their specific needs.

Hunter says that is exactly the kind of information they rely on local leaders to provide.

“City leaders know the posture of the city better than anyone,” she said. “We’re centrally located in Jackson, we can’t speak to the crime issue in Columbus better than those that are here.”

Especially since there is only so much federal funding available.

“There are cities in the posture just like Columbus throughout the state,” Hunter says. “And we really have to triage, ‘Where are we being the best stewards of our money and allocating these funds?'”

Chief Shelton says the public feedback from Monday night’s meeting is one of the final pieces they needed before meeting again with Homeland Security.

“We wanted to get some statistical data before we deal with them and we’re at that point,” he says. “I’m going to get with (Lowndes County Supervisor and Crime Prevention Task Force Chairman Leroy) Books and we’re going to reach out to them to have another meeting and we will sit down and say, ‘Okay, these are our needs, how can you help us?'”

Chief Shelton says they have also had the discussion with Homeland Security and ATF about coming to Columbus for focused federal enforcement assistance.