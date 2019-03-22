Mississippi’s Unemployment Rate At 4.8%

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – More Mississippians are working than almost ever before.

The Department of Employment Security keeps track of those numbers. Their latest report says that the number of people unemployed is 4.8%. That’s the second lowest level recorded by the state.

Part of that is because there are more jobs. They look at what they call non-farm jobs. And in the past year – February to February, more than 12,000 jobs have been added.

The other factor is the number of people who are actually looking for a job – or have one now has dropped.

In that same time period, the labor force has fallen by 6,400.